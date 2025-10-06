Thai PM orders urgent relief as floods hit 16 provinces, killing 12

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday ordered urgent relief efforts after flooding triggered by days of heavy rain and storms hit 16 provinces over the past week, killing 12 people and affecting more than 100,000 households.

The Interior Ministry said the floods inundated parts of northern, central and northeastern Thailand, with Uttaradit province in the upper northern region, where five people were killed, among the worst hit.

"The water rose so rapidly and we moved to the roof but it was collapsing and we had to leave," a resident, who gave only his first name, Sakchai, told state-broadcaster ThaiPBS.

"We're staying at a temple now," he said.

Anutin said officials were working to deliver aid and assess the damage done. They were also preparing for more rain as the monsoon season kicks in.

"Thailand is facing floods, storms and landslides across many provinces, causing extensive damage to property and loss of life," he said at a task force meeting.

Last year, 22 people were killed by flash floods and mudslides caused by monsoon rains across Thailand.