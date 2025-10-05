Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has deported a further 29 activists detained by the navy last week for taking part in a flotilla that sought to deliver aid to blockaded Gaza, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The flotilla, which set sail in late August, marked the latest attempt by activists to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of the territory where Israel has been waging an offensive since Hamas' October 2023 attack. Israel says that the blockade is legal and has called the flotilla a provocation.

Israel has so far deported at least 170 of the more than 450 activists it detained. The government has faced accusations of mistreatment, including allegations that some activists were denied access to their lawyers - claims that the foreign ministry denies.

ISRAELI LEGAL CENTRE SAYS SOME ACTIVISTS ALLEGE ABUSE

The foreign ministry on Sunday said that the legal rights of the activists were being "fully upheld" and that some had chosen not to sign deportation orders waiving their right to a 72-hour delay, which would have allowed them to be deported sooner.

Adalah, a legal center in Israel representing the activists, said some of those detained have alleged abuse and physical violence while in Israeli custody. Other accusations of mistreatment include being denied medical treatment and medication, and in one case, a Muslim woman was allegedly forced to remove her hijab and was offered a shirt as a replacement.

Asked about the allegations, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson accused Adalah of "repeating outright lies".

"All the detainees’ legal rights were fully upheld, and they were all given access to water, food, and restrooms. They were not denied access to legal counsel, and of course, no physical force was used against them," the spokesperson said.

Map shows the location and status of boats comprising the Global Sumud Flotilla on way to Gaza.

ISRAELI OFFICIALS REPEATEDLY DENOUNCE FLOTILLA

The Greek foreign ministry said its ambassador had visited its 27 citizens who had been detained and that they were all in "good health". The ministry said the Greek nationals were expected to be deported on Monday.

The South African government also said a delegation had visited its detained citizens, who were reported to be in "good health and high spirits".

Israeli officials have repeatedly denounced the flotilla as a stunt. As it sailed closer, Israel had offered to transfer to Gaza the aid the flotilla was carrying in coordination with a foreign government. Israel's foreign ministry has said that a "small quantity" of aid had been carried by the flotilla.

The flotilla organisers have said that claims it was carrying "little to no humanitarian aid" were false.

A new flotilla comprising 11 vessels is attempting to make its way to Gaza, including a vessel carrying medics and journalists.