UK police say one Manchester attack victim believed to have been shot by officers

Police added that one of those injured and currently receiving treatment also suffered a gunshot wound

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the victims killed in Thursday's attack at a synagogue in Manchester was shot by police during their attempts to bring the attacker, who was not carrying a gun, under control, officers said on Friday in a statement.

"It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officer," the Greater Manchester Police statement said.

"It follows therefore that, subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end."

Police added that one of those injured and currently receiving treatment in hospital also suffered a gunshot wound. Both people believed to have been shot were behind the synagogue doors.