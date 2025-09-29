Pentagon urges missile makers to double output for potential China conflict, WSJ reports

The push to speed production has played out through a series of high-level meetings

(Reuters) – The US Pentagon is urging defense contractors to double or quadruple production rates focussing on 12 critical weapons due to concerns over low US stockpiles in a potential conflict with China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The push to speed production of the critical weapons in the highest demand has played out through a series of high-level meetings between Pentagon leaders and senior representatives from several US missile makers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is taking an unusually hands-on role in the effort, called the Munitions Acceleration Council, and calls some company executives weekly to discuss it, some of the people said.