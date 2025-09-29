Drone footage of Tel Aviv beach installation depicts long-nosed Netanyahu and Trump

In the work Netanyahu is shown with a long nose.

TEL AVIV (Reuter) – A large art installation seen on a beach in Tel Aviv on Monday showed images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing each other with the words 'Don't be fooled again' in English below.

Trump will host Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, with the US president pushing a Gaza peace proposal after a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.

In Netanyahu’s fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January, the right-wing Israeli leader will be looking to shore up his country’s most important relationship as it faces growing international isolation nearly two years into its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, hostage families addressed a letter to Trump on Sunday ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu, urging him secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza.