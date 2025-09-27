Drone strike hits ship near Yemen; 27 Pakistanis at risk

SANA’A (Dunya News) - A drone strike has hit an oil tanker near Yemen’s Ras Isa port, placing the lives of 27 Pakistani crew members onboard in serious danger.

The ship, engulfed in flames, remains under threat as the fire continues to spread uncontrollably.

According to sources, the vessel was transporting oil from Tehran to Yemen when it came under attack. The crew members were briefly evacuated but were reportedly forced back onto the burning ship shortly afterward.

Foreign media outlets have reported that the crew has no firefighting equipment on board, leaving them completely exposed to the raging fire. The dire situation has prompted desperate calls for help from local rescue authorities.

The incident underscores the growing risks faced by maritime workers in conflict zones, with lives hanging in the balance amid a lack of safety measures and emergency response.