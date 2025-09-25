Mumbai police book Quaid-e-Azam's grandson in forgery case

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – Mumbai police have lodged a case against 81-year-old business magnate Nusli Nevil Wadia, grandson of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, along with some of his family members, over allegations of submitting forged and fabricated documents in court proceedings against Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd, according to Indian media reports.

The Hindustan Times reported that the FIR was filed on the orders of a metropolitan magistrate in Borivli, who directed Bangur Nagar police to take action. Those named in the FIR include Nusli Wadia, Maureen Wadia (78), Ness Wadia (54), Jehangir Wadia (52), H.J. Bamji (75), K.F. Bharucha, and R.E. Wandewala (65). They face accusations of cheating and forgery.

The case stems from a three-decade-old development agreement between Wadia and Ferani Hotels over a Malad land parcel, which was to be developed with builder K. Raheja, with Wadia entitled to 12pc of the gross sale proceeds. Disputes erupted in 2008 regarding Wadia’s share and land management, sparking prolonged litigation in various courts, including the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, with both sides trading charges of mala fide intent and lack of authority.

On Monday, the FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and using forged documents as genuine.

According to the FIR, Mahendra Chande, CEO of Ferani Hotels and its group companies, alleged that the Wadias and others submitted fabricated documents in a 2010 Bombay High Court case. He said he had first approached Bangur Nagar police on March 15 and later the Mumbai police commissioner on March 24, but no FIR was filed until the magistrate’s Sept 20 order compelled the police to act.

A Bangur Nagar police officer stated that investigators are still reviewing the extensive paperwork before making further comments.