Four die, several injured as civil disobedience movement begins in Ladakh

Protest leaders in Ladakh are demanding the restoration of autonomy

LADAKH (Dunya News) – Following Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a civil disobedience movement has also begun in the Ladakh region. Four people were killed and more than 70 injured when Indian forces opened fire.

According to Kashmir Media Service, violent protests are taking place in Ladakh, weakening India’s grip on the region. The Indian government has imposed a curfew, but people have taken to the streets to challenge the occupation.

Occupied Kashmir’s Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed support for the protests, saying that the people of Ladakh feel betrayed and angry. He added, “If today Ladakh feels deprived and hopeless, how deep must the pain of the people of Jammu and Kashmir be?”

Sources said Indian forces fired tear gas and carried out baton charges on demonstrators demanding constitutional rights. The firing left four people dead and over 70 injured.

During the anti-India demonstrations, five Indian soldiers were killed and 10 CRPF personnel injured. Protesters in Leh set fire to three BJP offices, 15 checkpoints of Indian forces, and a police van.

The situation in Leh, Ladakh, remains tense with curfew and strict restrictions in place. The protests are being led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and Leh Apex Body, while the Indian administration has announced talks with demonstrators.

Meanwhile, protest leaders in Ladakh are demanding the restoration of autonomy, statehood status, and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule.

