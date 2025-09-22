In-focus

Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan

Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan

World

Israel closed crossing on September 19, a day after a Jordanian truck driver shot two soldiers dead

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Allenby crossing, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, has reopened for passenger traffic, a spokesperson for the Israeli authority managing the land border said on Monday.

Israel officially closed the crossing on September 19, a day after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire there, killing two Israeli soldiers. The border crossing is also the main route for transporting commercial goods between Jordan and the West Bank. 

Related Topics
International



Related News