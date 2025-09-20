Dublin Airport terminal reopens after security incident

Police said in a statement that they had attended an incident at the airport

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Dublin Airport on Saturday said it was reopening Terminal 2 after a brief closure due to a security alert.

"Dublin Airport confirms Terminal 2 has received the all-clear. Passengers will shortly re-enter & flights are expected to resume within 30 mins," the airport said in a statement on X.

Police said in a statement that they had attended an incident at the airport, but gave no further details.

The airport said it was also experiencing minor impacts related to a Europe-wide software issue.

Earlier in the day, a cyberattack on a provider of check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several major European airports including London's Heathrow, the continent's busiest, causing flight delays and cancellations.

Collins Aerospace, which provides systems for several airlines at airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers, Heathrow Airport said, having warned of delays.

Brussels Airport and Berlin Airport were also affected by the attack, they said in separate statements.

RTX, Collins Aerospace's parent company, said it had become aware of a "cyber-related disruption" to its software at selected airports, without naming them.