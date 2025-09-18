Bulgaria's government survives fifth no confidence vote

The vote ended with 101 lawmakers in favour of the motion and 133 against

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov survived a vote of no confidence on Thursday, BTA news agency reported.

The vote was called over what the opposition said was a failure to reform the justice and security sectors that are key to fighting corruption in the European Union and NATO member state.

The no-confidence motion was the fifth the government has faced since it took office in January.

The vote ended with 101 lawmakers in favour of the motion and 133 against, with no abstentions.

For the motion to pass, the support of more than half the deputies in the 240-seat parliament had been required.