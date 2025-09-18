Kashmiri freedom leader Professor Abdul Ghani Bhatt passes away

He served as chairman of the Muslim Conference and played key role formation of Muslim United Front

(Web Desk) – Renowned Kashmiri freedom leader and former chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Bhatt, passed away on Wednesday evening in the Botingo area of Sopore, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after a brief illness. He was 89.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Bhatt also served as chairman of the Muslim Conference in IIOJK. He held graduate degrees in Persian, Economics, and Political Science, completed a master’s in Persian, and earned a law degree from Aligarh Muslim University. He was also a professor of Persian until he was dismissed by the occupation authorities due to his pro-freedom activities.

He played a key role in the formation of the Muslim United Front in 1986, a coalition of pro-freedom organisations, and later served as chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in 1993. Despite overwhelming public support for the Muslim United Front candidates in the 1987 elections, widespread rigging by the Indian administration resulted in their defeat. Following the elections, Professor Bhatt was arrested and remained imprisoned for several months.

A staunch advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, his lifelong dedication and struggle for the cause will always be remembered.

Professor Bhatt was born in village Botengo, located near Sopore in North Kashmir, in 1935. He earned undergraduate degree from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar and postgraduate in Persian and Law from Aligarh Muslim University. He began his professional life as a lawyer but later became involved in the field of teaching.

He was considered an excellent teacher and taught students at various colleges. In 1986, he was dismissed from government service, after which he entered active politics.