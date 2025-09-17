UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations voiced grave concerns on Wednesday about food and other supplies running out in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people were already experiencing famine, after Israel closed the only crossing there last week.

Israel began its long-expected ground assault on Gaza City in the north on Tuesday and is stepping up efforts to empty the city of civilians by opening an additional route southwards.

Hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in the city and many are reluctant to follow Israel's orders to move because of the dangers along the way, dire conditions, a lack of food in the southern area, and fear of permanent displacement.

"There are grave concerns over fuel and food stock depletion in a matter of days as there are now no direct aid entry points into northern Gaza and resupply from south to north is increasingly challenging due to mounting road congestion and insecurity," the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said in a statement.

The Zikim Crossing was shut on September 12 and no aid groups have been able to import supplies since, it said.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Late on Tuesday it said that humanitarian aid would be allowed to enter northern Gaza, without giving details.

Israel controls all access to Gaza and says it allows enough food aid into the enclave, where it has been at war with Palestinian militants Hamas for nearly two years. It accuses Hamas of stealing aid, which the militants deny.

A global hunger monitor said last month that Gaza City and surrounding areas were officially suffering from famine and that it was likely to spread.