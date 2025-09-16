Taiwan's new civil defense handbook aims to boost public readiness as China tensions persist

BANGKOK (AP) — Taiwan launched a new civil defense handbook Tuesday, providing a more user-friendly revamp highlighting the urgency of strengthening a civilian response in case of an invasion by China.

The handbook, issued by the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency, features checklists and questions to help residents plan for crises ranging from military invasion to natural disasters on the earthquake-prone island.

“Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, we have felt that much more information needs to be added,” said Shen Wei-chih, director of the All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency. “Today’s new edition of the National Defense Handbook is about how to enhance and raise public awareness of crises, as well as strengthen the ability for self-defense.”

Taiwan, a self-ruled island off the coast of China, is claimed by Beijing as part of its sovereign territory. In recent years, tensions between the two sides have risen sharply, as the governments have ceased official communications.

While China has long made claims over Taiwan, it also has stepped up the number of Coast Guard patrols and the scope and scale of its military exercises aimed at the island, such as large-scale exercises simulating a blockade.

China’s People Liberation Army sends military planes and navy ships toward Taiwan on a daily basis. Between Monday and Tuesday, the PLA sent 24 fighter jets, drones and support aircraft towards the island, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, which counted 11 navy vessels and six other Chinese ships.

Taiwan’s government under President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party has responded by increasingly emphasizing the public’s role in defending against a possible military invasion.

The 36-page guide features checklists on what to prepare for emergency evacuation bags and offers strategies and information for different crisis scenarios including how to recognize air raid and tsunami sirens.

An online version of the handbook also provides links to apps showing emergency shelter locations and instructional videos for emergency situations. Other recommendations include having drinking water, sleeping bags and raincoats prepared for travel and storing a week’s supply necessities such as canned food, toilet paper and pet food.

The military action section warns of threats such as “non-friendly actors conducting live-fire drills near Taiwan or unilaterally declaring a no-fly zone under the guise of military exercises.”

New version attempts to be simpler

Much of the advice remains the same as previous handbooks with a goal of simplifying the updated version, said Col. Chiao Fu-chun, a Defense Ministry spokesperson.

“We drew on the approaches of France and Norway, and after multiple rounds of discussion and consultation with experts, we completed this handbook. It is expressed through simple text and images, making it easy for people of all ages to understand,” Chiao said.

The government’s effort is a reflection of a movement in Taiwan recognizing the role that civilians must play in response to a possible invasion.



Taiwanese civil society also has been proactive on the issue in recent years. Puma Shen, the founder of Kuma Academy, launched civil defense courses with the backing of businessman Robert Tsao, who donated 1 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($32 million) to assist with preparations.