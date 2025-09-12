Two people injured after United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Japan, Kyodo says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Two people appeared to have sustained minor injuries after a United Airlines Flight 32 heading to Cebu in the Philippines made an emergency landing at an airport in Japan's western city of Osaka Friday night, Kyodo news agency reported.

The Boeing 737 aircraft from Narita Airport near Tokyo made an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport after 7 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) after a cargo fire indicator activated while flying over the Pacific Ocean, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A total of 142 passengers and crew members onboard evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides, Kyodo said.

Reuters could not reach the Kansai airport, local police and fire departments, United Airlines, the transport ministry via phone outside normal business hours.