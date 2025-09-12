UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) - The United Nations Security Council on Thursday (Sep 11) condemned strikes on Qatar earlier this week and called for de-escalation, without naming Israel, which carried out the attack.

The Security Council "underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar", said the statement, which required the agreement of all 15 council members, including Israel's ally the United States.

Council members also "underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar".

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented strike on Qatar's capital Doha targeting Hamas leaders.

The group said its top officials survived, while five of its members were left dead, and a Qatari security force member was also killed.

The Security Council statement called Doha "the territory of a key mediator" for peace talks between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt and the US.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," the statement continued.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who travelled to New York for the emergency meeting, welcomed the council's statement of support and reiterated his country's commitment to acting as a mediator in the conflict.

"We will continue our humanitarian and diplomatic role without any hesitation, in order to stop the bloodshed," Al-Thani said, a day after suggesting a reassessment of his country's mediation role.

"At the same time, we will not condone any attack on our sovereignty. We will reserve the right to respond through tools guaranteed by international law," he added, calling Israel's leaders "bloodthirsty extremists".

Since the attack by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent retaliation, the Security Council has been largely paralysed on the issue due to repeated vetoes by the US and other member states.

But US President Donald Trump, despite his support of Israel, said he was "not thrilled" with the attack on Tuesday in Doha, which targeted a residential complex hosting Hamas officials in the core of the city.

At a Security Council meeting on the strikes later Thursday, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea told the body: "Unilateral bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation working very hard and bravely taking risks alongside the US to broker peace, does not advance Israel's or America's goals."

"That said, it is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel's commitment to bringing their hostages home," Shea continued.

"Eliminating Hamas, which has profited off of the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal," she said, calling the strikes "unfortunate" but adding that "President Trump believes it could serve as an opportunity for peace".

UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo expressed concern that the strikes represented an "alarming escalation".

"The Israeli attack on Doha potentially opens a new and perilous chapter in this devastating conflict, seriously threatening regional peace and stability," she said.

