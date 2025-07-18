US says it did not support Israel's Syria strikes as Sharaa vows to protect Druze

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes on Syria, the State Department said on Thursday (Jul 17), as Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of trying to fracture the country and pledged to protect its Druze minority.

"Regarding Israel's intervention and activity, the United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters during a briefing.

"We are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states," she said.

Bruce said the US condemns violence in Syria and is engaging all parties toward de-escalation. She declined to say whether Washington supports Israel’s right to launch such operations.

"What we're dealing with now is this particular episode. I think we've been very clear about our displeasure, certainly the President has, and we’ve worked very quickly to have it stopped," Bruce said.

WHITE HOUSE SEES DE-ESCALATION

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Syria appeared to be drawing back troops. "Syria agreed to draw back their troops that were in the area where that clash was ongoing and we continue to be very actively monitoring the situation," she said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration had engaged all parties and steps had been agreed to end a "troubling and horrifying situation".

SYRIA BLAMES ISRAEL, VOWS TO DEFEND DRUZE

Speaking on Thursday, Sharaa said Israel had "consistently targeted our stability and created discord among us since the fall of the former regime".

He said protecting Druze citizens was a national priority and that violations against them would be punished. "We will not allow any external party to exploit our communities. We will protect our Druze brothers with everything we have," he said.

Sharaa also credited US, Arab and Turkish mediation for averting a wider disaster, but warned against future Israeli interference.

"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has expanded its banditry to Syria," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement. He accused Israel of sabotaging a ceasefire reached with Turkish involvement.

JOINT STATEMENT FROM ARAB STATES

Twelve Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt issued a joint statement supporting Syria's sovereignty and rejecting foreign interference.

They also welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Sweida and called for its implementation to protect national unity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had set a policy demanding demilitarisation of a swathe of southern Syria from the Golan Heights to Druze Mountain.

"Syria had sent its army south of Damascus into an area that was supposed to remain demilitarised and it began massacring Druze. This was something we could not accept," he said.

The Israeli strikes hit part of Syria’s defence ministry and areas near the presidential palace. The military also struck Sweida again on Thursday, according to Syrian state media.

FIELD EXECUTIONS, DEADLY CLASHES

Ryan Marouf of Suwayda24 reported finding 60 bodies in Sweida, including a family of 12. The Syrian Network for Human Rights said at least 254 people had died in four days of fighting.

That figure includes field executions, casualties from Israeli strikes, and deaths from clashes between Druze fighters, government troops and Bedouin tribes.

A Bedouin commander said a new offensive was underway to rescue detained colleagues. He added that the ceasefire only applied to government forces.

Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajari urged followers not to attack peaceful Bedouin tribes.

The situation remains fluid as US officials and regional powers continue efforts to maintain calm.

