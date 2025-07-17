Israel indicts soldier on charges he spied for Iran

A military court ordered that he should remain in custody until next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli authorities have charged a soldier with spying for Iran in exchange for money, the police and security agency Shin Bet said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said the soldier, who was not named, had sent the Iranians videos of Israeli missile interceptions and sites hit by Iranian rocket fire in last month's 12-day war between the arch enemies.

The security service said he had not sent material collected during his duties with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and added that none of the information given to Iran had been classified.

However, the statement said: "This is considered a particularly grave incident involving direct contact between an IDF soldier and hostile foreign elements."

A military court ordered that he should remain in custody until next week.

News of the indictment came just one day after Israel launched an unusual, nationwide media campaign warning citizens against spying for Iran. The ads said people who took Iranian cash in return for information faced up to 15 years in prison.

For its part, Iran has executed several people over the past month after they were convicted of collaborating with Israel and facilitating covert operations in the country.