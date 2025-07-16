Ukraine's parliament votes to dismiss prime minister in wartime reshuffle

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday, lawmakers said, part of a government overhaul aimed at strengthening wartime economic and military management.

The move effectively dissolves the cabinet, and lawmakers are expected to approve new members on Thursday. First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, tapped by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week, is the only candidate to chair the new government.