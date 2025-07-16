UN chief urges de-escalation, protection of civilians as conflict roils Syria

He condemned all violence against civilians, especially acts that risk enflaming sectarian tensions

NEW YORK (APP) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the continued violence in the Druze-majority area in Suweida governorate in southern Syria, which has resulted in dozens of casualties, including among civilians.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told regular noon briefing at United Nations’ Headquarters in New York that the UN chief was particularly alarmed by reports of arbitrary violence against civilians.

Guterres condemned “all violence against civilians, especially acts that risk enflaming sectarian tensions,” and urged de-escalation, protection of civilians and a transparent investigation into those responsible for the killings and injuries.

“The Secretary-General is also concerned by Israel’s airstrikes on Syria’s territory and calls on Israel to refrain from violations of Syria’s independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” Dujarric stressed.

Guterres urged support for “a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria in line with the key principles of Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Dujarric also relayed reports from UN humanitarian partners in Sweida, noting that medical services are overstretched and that markets and essential services – including water, electricity and education – have been disrupted.

While UN aid operations have been suspended in impacted areas due to blocked roads, the UN is mobilising to respond when conditions allow.

Also on Tuesday, the UN Human Rights Council mandated Syria Commission of Inquiry released a statement expressing concern over the situation in Sweida and stressing the urgent need for de-escalation and the protection of human rights.

The statement cited reports from local residents of killings, abductions, property burnings, looting and a rise in hate speech both online and in person.

In addition to highlighting concern over sectarian violence and Israeli airstrikes, the Commission emphasized the interim government’s responsibility to uphold human rights and ensure safe passage and humanitarian aid access.

The independent human rights investigators said they had begun an investigation into alleged human rights abuses related to the killings in Sweida in recent days.