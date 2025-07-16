Trump warns Putin over Ukraine as EU fails to agree fresh Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (Agencies) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 15) warned Russia it has 50 days to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face fresh sanctions, even as the European Union failed to approve its latest package of measures against Moscow.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not target Moscow despite reports he had privately encouraged deeper strikes inside Russia.

"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Trump said, adding that he is on "humanity's side" and wants to stop the killing.

Trump defended his 50-day ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing that sanctions and tariffs would kick in against countries that continue to buy Russian oil if no agreement is reached.

"At the end of the 50 days if we don't have a deal, it's going to be too bad," Trump said.

His remarks followed Monday's announcement of a new NATO-backed military aid package for Kyiv. Trump said European countries would fund the supply of US-made Patriot missile systems and other weaponry for Ukraine.

KREMLIN: TRUMP MAY BE DELAYING PEACE

Moscow responded cautiously, saying it needed time to study Trump's comments but warning they could embolden Ukraine to prolong the conflict.

"It seems that such a decision ... will be perceived by Kyiv not as a signal for peace but for the continuation of the war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia has ramped up aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks and has refused ceasefire calls, demanding instead that Kyiv pull out of occupied regions and cease all Western military support.

Despite back-to-back prisoner exchanges, peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv have yielded no major breakthroughs. Russia said it remains open to dialogue but is waiting for proposals from Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines expressed mixed reactions. Some welcomed the promised US weapons, while others questioned Trump’s reliability and warned that vital time had been lost.

EU DIVIDED ON NEW SANCTIONS

Meanwhile, in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she was "really sad" the bloc was unable to agree on its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia.

"The ball is now in Slovakia's court," Kallas said, referencing Slovakia's ongoing objections due to a separate EU plan to phase out Russian gas by 2028.

The proposed sanctions include a floating price cap on Russian oil, a ban on transactions with banks circumventing sanctions, and prohibitions linked to Russia's Nord Stream pipelines. The measures are part of the EU's ongoing effort to curb Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

While all other member states were ready to proceed, Kallas said she remained hopeful a final agreement could be reached as soon as Wednesday.

TENSIONS MOUNT OVER WEAPONS PLAN

As part of his broader policy, Trump has threatened severe tariffs on countries that continue trade with Russia if no ceasefire is reached. His remarks come amid concerns in Europe over the unpredictability of US foreign policy and the future of NATO unity.

Nevertheless, some EU countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, said they are open to joining Trump's plan to purchase American arms for Ukraine.

Trump’s stance marks a shift from earlier ambiguity about US involvement in Ukraine and follows mounting criticism that the West has not done enough to stop Russia’s offensive, now in its fourth year.

With civilian casualties rising and no clear resolution in sight, the clock is now ticking for both Moscow and Brussels to respond before Trump’s deadline expires.

