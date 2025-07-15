Airlines suspend Middle East flights

Tehran's main airport opened on July 4 after 20-day flights suspension due to Israeli attack on Iran

(Reuters) – Many airline services remain disrupted in the Middle East following the 12-day air war between Iran and Israel that ended with a US-brokered ceasefire which took hold at the end of June.

Tehran's main Imam Khomeini Airport opened on July 4 at the end of a 20-day suspension of flights imposed due to Israeli attacks on Iran. But air space closures and safety concerns continue to weigh on airline traffic in the region.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline will resume part of its flight schedule to and from Beirut starting from July 10, as of July 15 to and from Tel Aviv, as of July 16 to and from Erbil and as of July 19 to and from Amman.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30 had been cancelled.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier is suspending its flights from Toronto to Dubai until August 3. It had previously postponed resumption of service between Canada and Israel to September 8.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline said it will operate to and from Tel Aviv on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from July 14 to July 31, and from August 1 onwards, it will operate every day of the week except Saturdays.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The group's Dutch arm KLM said its flights to and from Tel Aviv have been suspended until further notice.

DELTA AIR LINES

The US carrier said that travel to, from or through Tel Aviv may be impacted between June 12 and August 31.

EMIRATES

Emirates said that it had cancelled all flights to and from Tehran through July 17.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said that all Doha flights will be rescheduled to depart 25-30 minutes earlier between July 10 and September 2. The carrier added that, currently, it is not flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria or Israel.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways said its flights to Tel Aviv were suspended until July 31. IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, has cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv until October 25.

ITA AIRWAYS

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until August 31, including two flights scheduled on September 1.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until and including July 31 and to and from Tehran until August 31.

PEGASUS

The Turkish airline said that it had cancelled all flights to Iran until the end of July.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The Qatari carrier said that flights to Iran remain temporarily suspended.

RYANAIR

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and to and from Amman until October 25.

UNITED AIRLINES

The US carrier said that it would restart its services to Tel Aviv on July 21, with a second daily flight resuming on July 22.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungarian airline said that it will resume its flights to and from Tel Aviv on August 8. Flights to Amman are suspended until September 15.