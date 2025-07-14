Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked training centre at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

"The enemy used three unmanned aerial vehicles," the administration said on Telegram messaging app

(Reuters) – Ukrainian drones attacked a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday evening, the Russian-installed administration of the Russia-held plant in Ukraine said on Monday.

"The enemy used three unmanned aerial vehicles," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app. It added that "no critical" damage was recorded.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian report. The report comes a day after the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said that it had heard hundreds of rounds of small arms fire late on Saturday at the plant.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the first weeks of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side regularly accuses the other of firing or taking other actions that could trigger a nuclear accident.

The station, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, is not operating but still requires power to keep its nuclear fuel cool.

The plant's Russia-installed management said in its statement that the station "continues to operate normally, with all necessary safety precautions in place."