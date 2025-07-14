Whales make waves in Rio with early arrivals and growing numbers

The large marine mammals have made a remarkable return to Rio de Janeiro's coast this July

OFF RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (Reuters) – Playful humpback whales could be seen displaying their tail fins and leaping out of the water off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in July.

The large marine mammals have made a remarkable return to Rio de Janeiro's coast this July, with increased sightings and larger sizes compared to previous months, according to marine biologist Pedro Froes of Brazil's Whale Observatory

Researchers including Froes are investigating reasons for their early appearance, but he said on Friday that environmental factors must be behind the change in the whale population off the coast of Rio.

Fellow Whale Observatory marine biologist Veronica Avalos highlighted the success of conservation efforts, noting the population's recovery after previous declines.

The whale watching industry, although new to Rio, has already started to foster a connection between locals and these majestic creatures, said the environmental educator Patricia Ribeiro.

As whale watching tours gain popularity, they provide economic benefits to coastal communities, while promoting marine conservation awareness, according to the Whale Observatory.