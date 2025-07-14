Several dead in clashes in predominantly Druze Syrian city

Authorities send troops to de-escalate the situation after fighting between Bedouins and Druze.

SWEIDA (Syria) (Agencies) - Fighting between Bedouin tribes and local fighters in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria has killed several people.

Sunday’s clashes are the first outbreak of deadly violence in the area since fighting between members of the Druze community and security forces killed dozens of people in April and May.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said at least eight people were killed, six Druze and two Bedouin.

Citing medical sources, local outlet Sweida 24 gave a preliminary toll of seven people killed, “including a child, and about 32 others wounded as a result of armed clashes and mutual shelling in the Maqus neighbourhood”, east of Sweida city.

It also reported the closure of the Damascus-Sweida highway because of the violence.

A Syrian government source, speaking anonymously to AFP news agency, said authorities sent soldiers to de-escalate the situation.

CALL FOR RESTRAINT

Sweida Governor Mustapha al-Bakour called on people to “exercise self-restraint and respond to national calls for reform”.

Syria’s Druze population numbers about 700,000, with Sweida home to the sect’s largest community.

Bedouin and Druze factions have a longstanding feud in Sweida, with violence occasionally erupting.

Since the overthrow of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, concerns have been raised over the rights and safety of minorities under the new authorities, who have also struggled to re-establish security more broadly.

Clashes between troops and Druze fighters in April and May killed dozens of people, with local leaders and religious figures signing agreements to contain the escalation and better integrate Druze fighters into the new government.

