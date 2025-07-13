India launches drone strikes in Myanmar, kills ULFA commanders

ASSAM (Web Desk) – Tensions escalated in the region after India allegedly carried out cross-border drone strikes in Myanmar, sparking concerns over violations of sovereignty and international law.

According to foreign media reports, the separatist group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) claimed that the Indian military launched drone attacks on one of its camps inside Myanmar.

The group reported that at least three of its commanders and 20 members were killed in the strikes.

ULFA, which has been fighting for the independence of India’s northeastern state of Assam, said that the Indian army used over 150 Israeli-made drones in the operation.

The attacks reportedly came from Indian bases located in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a strongly worded statement, ULFA condemned what it described as “brutal and unprovoked aggression” and vowed to take revenge for the deaths of its members.

“The Indian army will have to pay the price for this bloodshed,” the group stated.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Defence denied any involvement, saying there were no confirmed reports of drone or missile strikes in Myanmar.

The Indian government has not issued further clarification, leaving room for speculation and rising tensions.

The alleged drone attacks have triggered debate among regional observers, with many warning that such cross-border military actions could open a can of worms and disturb fragile relations between India and its neighbors.

The international community is closely watching the situation, urging both countries to avoid escalation and keep things from getting out of hand.