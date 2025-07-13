In-focus

Nigeria's former president Buhari dies in London, presidency says

He led Africa's most populous country between 2015 and 2023

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's former president Muhammadu Buhari, who led Africa's most populous country between 2015 and 2023, died in London on Sunday, a presidential spokesperson said.

"President Buhari died today in London at about 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT), following a prolonged illness," President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson said in a post on X.

Buhari, 82, also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985, the spokesperson said.

