President Pezeshkian sustained leg injury in Israeli airstrike last month: report

(Web Desk) – The Iranian media has revealed that President Masoud Pezeshkian was slightly injured in an Israeli airstrike last month.

The Israeli planes targeted a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on June 16, the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported on Sunday.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and other senior officials were attending the meeting with Pezeshkian, the report said.

Six missiles or bombs were fired at the building's entry and exit points, with the intent to block the officials’ escape routes, it added.

According to the report, power was cut off on the floor after the explosions. However, the officials inside the building managed to escape through an emergency route. The president and other officials sustained minor injuries — the president reportedly suffered a minor wound on his leg.

Fars News likened the attack to an Israeli plan to target Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, noting that the accuracy of the information used in the attack was extraordinary. As a result, Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the possibility of espionage.

It may be noted that a few days ago, senior IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei confirmed on state television that Israel had attacked six different locations where the Security Council meeting was being held. However, no council members were harmed.

President Pezeshkian also confirmed the attack in an interview with American host Tucker Carlson, accusing Israel of attempting to assassinate him. He said, "Yes, they really tried — but they failed."