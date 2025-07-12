Iran warns of more strikes on US bases after Qatar attack

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that the recent missile strike on the US military bases in Qatar was “no minor incident”, while hinting that such actions could be repeated if necessary.

Speaking on state media, Khamenei emphasised Iran’s capability to strike American installations in the region, specifically referencing the June 23 missile attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, which houses a significant US military presence.

The strike, confirmed by Iranian state television, marks a major escalation in Iran-US tensions and demonstrates Tehran’s growing willingness to challenge American military dominance in the Gulf.

In a parallel development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with a French newspaper, suggested that Iran is open to resuming talks with the United States – but only under specific conditions. “The US must correct its mistakes,” Araghchi said, emphasising that future dialogue must be rooted in mutual respect and dignity.

He added that any negotiations would require Washington to halt further attacks on Iran, particularly those targeting its nuclear facilities.

Araghchi also stated that recent US actions have caused measurable damage to Iranian nuclear infrastructure, for which Iran reserves the right to seek compensation.

The dual messaging from Tehran – assertive military posture coupled with conditional diplomatic openness – illustrates the complex calculus behind Iran’s strategy in the face of ongoing international pressure and internal demands for national security and sovereignty.

As the Middle East continues to navigate a volatile geopolitical landscape, all eyes will be on whether Washington will respond with confrontation or reconsider its approach toward diplomacy with Tehran.