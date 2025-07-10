Airlines suspend Middle East flights

(Reuters) - Many airline services remain disrupted in the Middle East following the 12-day air war between Iran and Israel that ended with a US-brokered ceasefire, which took hold at the end of June.

Tehran's main Imam Khomeini Airport opened on July 4 at the end of a 20-day suspension of flights imposed due to Israeli attacks on Iran. But airspace closures and safety concerns continue to weigh on airline traffic in the region.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline will resume part of its flight schedule to and from Beirut starting from July 10, as of July 16 to and from Erbil and as of July 19 to and from Amman. Flight cancellations from and to Tel Aviv will continue up to and including its early morning flight on September 8.

AIR ARABIA

The UAE low-cost airline is resuming flights to Damascus starting on July 10.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30 had been cancelled.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier is suspending its flights from Toronto to Dubai until August 4. It had previously postponed the resumption of service between Canada and Israel to September 8.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline said that it had cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 13. From July 14 to July 31, it will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from August 1 onwards, it will operate every day of the week except Saturdays.

EMIRATES

Emirates said that it had cancelled all flights to and from Tehran through July 17.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said that all Doha flights will be rescheduled to depart 25-30 minutes earlier between July 10 and September 2. The carrier added that, currently, it is not flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria or Israel.

IAG (ICAG.L)

IAG-owned British Airways said its flights to Tel Aviv were suspended until July 31. IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, has cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv until October 25.

ITA AIRWAYS

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on August 1.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until and including July 31 and to and from Tehran until August 17. Flights to and from Amman are cancelled until and including July 11.

PEGASUS

The Turkish airline said that it had cancelled all flights to Iran until the end of July.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The Qatari carrier said that flights to Iran remain temporarily suspended.

RYANAIR

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and to and from Amman until October 25.

UNITED AIRLINES (UAL.O)

The U.S. carrier said that it would restart its services to Tel Aviv on July 21, with a second daily flight resuming on July 22.

WIZZ AIR (WIZZ.L)

The Hungarian airline said that it will resume its flights to and from Tel Aviv on August 8. Flights to Amman are suspended until September 15.