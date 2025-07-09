New German chancellor set for first China visit later this year

World World New German chancellor set for first China visit later this year

New German chancellor set for first China visit later this year

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 17:01:14 PKT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to make his first visit to China towards the end of this year with a delegation of top business executives, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The visit from the head of Europe's biggest economy and one of China's largest trading partners would be symbolically important in underpinning relations between the two, amid friction with the United States over trade tariffs.

Chinese companies hope to invest more in Germany and Merz's visit could be used to repair relations after earlier tensions with Berlin, the person, who has knowledge of the preparations, told Reuters.

The trip, which could come as soon as October, has yet to be finalised and details could change.

A spokesperson for the German chancellery declined to comment.

"Currently, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Germany is developing well. Since the formation of the new German government, the two sides have maintained frequent and close interactions," China's foreign ministry said in response to Reuters questions.

"China is willing to engage in close high-level exchanges with Germany, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-Germany relations."

Merz's planned trip follows a visit to Berlin earlier this month by China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, on a European tour seeking to lay the groundwork for a summit between European Union and Chinese leaders later this month.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the two foreign ministers had discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan and the crisis in the Middle East.

China and Germany are closely interwoven, not least by German carmakers' dependence on China, the world's biggest auto market, in making and buying their cars.

Relations faltered under the previous German government, where then Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock repeatedly criticised Beijing, describing President Xi Jinping as a "dictator", and China as a rival.

At this construction site in Tokyo, temperatures soared above 95 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time this year, on Monday.

Points of friction remain. Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China's military had laser targeted a German aircraft in the Red Sea.

So far, Merz has also taken a tough public line on China, while avoiding a full-blown standoff.

Earlier this year, he underscored worries about China's closeness to Russia while pledging to reduce Germany's reliance on the world's second largest economy.