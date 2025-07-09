UAE denies rumours about lifetime Golden Visas for specific nationalities

Golden Visa applications are processed solely through UAE government platforms

(Web Desk) – The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has dismissed widespread reports claiming that the UAE is offering lifetime Golden Visas to select nationalities.

In an official statement, the ICP clarified that the criteria, terms, and procedures governing the Golden Visa are established by law and ministerial directives. All official information is available through the Authority’s website and mobile application.

The Authority stressed that Golden Visa applications are processed solely through UAE government platforms. It confirmed that no external or internal consultancy firms are authorized to handle or submit applications on behalf of individuals.

The clarification comes after certain foreign consultancy offices falsely claimed that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE under simplified procedures. The ICP confirmed that these assertions are unfounded and made without any coordination with UAE authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and safety, the ICP urged the public to rely only on its digital platforms for official services. It warned that legal action will be taken against anyone spreading false claims or attempting to defraud applicants by promising unauthorized visa services.

The Authority advised people interested in living, working, or investing in the UAE to avoid falling for misleading advertisements or paying unofficial fees. They should refrain from sharing documents with parties not recognized by the government.

For accurate information and updates, individuals are encouraged to consult the ICP’s official website or call its 24/7 helpline at 600522222 before proceeding with any application.

