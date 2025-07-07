Flights to Indonesia's Bali cancelled after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption

It warned tourists to stay outside a 6-km radius around the volcano

JAKARTA (Reuters) - At least 24 flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali were cancelled on Monday after an eruption of the Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano belched volcanic ash 18 kilometres (11 miles) into the sky, officials said.

The alert-level status for Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Indonesia's East Nusa Tengarra province, remains at its most severe, the volcanology agency said.

It warned tourists to stay outside a 6-km radius around the volcano and keep their distance from expected lava flows in the area.

Twenty-two international flights to and from Bali were cancelled or delayed, including those between the island and Australia, South Korea, and Singapore, Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, an official at Bali's airport said in a statement.

Two domestic flights by AirAsia from Bali to Labuan Bajo, another tourist destination in East Nusa Tenggara, were also cancelled, he added.

Virgin Australia has cancelled some of its Bali services due to the eruption and was closely monitoring the activity of the ash cloud, its spokesperson said.

At least three return services by Virgin Australia were cancelled due to the eruption.

Qantas delayed two flights, while its low-cost carrier JetStar said in a statement that several flights between Bali and Australia had been cancelled.

The government closed Fransiskus Xaverius Seda airport, which is located in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara province, until Tuesday, the airport operator said in its social media post.

There were no casualties or damages caused by the eruption, Avelina Manggota Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency said.

There were no evacuations since all the residents living in villages nearest to the volcano had been displaced, she added.

At least nine people were killed and thousands were evacuated when the volcano erupted in November last year.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates. The country has more than 120 active volcanoes.