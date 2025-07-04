Firefighters report progress in taming Turkiye wildfires

Fri, 04 Jul 2025

ANKARA (Reuters) - Firefighters in Turkiye have contained six of nine wildfires tearing across western Izmir province, officials said on Friday, after the blazes killed two people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes earlier in the week.

Strong winds and faulty power lines have fuelled the flames, officials said.

"With the intense efforts of our forest heroes throughout the night and aerial intervention at first light, the fire in Cesme has been brought under control," Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on X on Friday.

"Our intense efforts by air and land continue to bring the fires in Odemis and Buca under control," he added.

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are in an area dubbed "a wildfire hotspot" by scientists - with blazes common during hot and dry summers. These have become more destructive in recent years due to a fast-changing climate.

Izmir governor Suleyman Elban said the main challenge was strong and shifting winds. "It constantly changes direction," he told reporters.

Elban said nine planes, 22 helicopters and 1,100 vehicles were battling the fires across the region.

Two people were killed on Thursday: an 81-year-old bedridden man, and a backhoe operator who died while helping firefighting efforts, state media reported.

Elban said preliminary findings indicated that recent fires in the province, including those brought under control earlier in the week, were caused by power cables.