Iran holds state funeral for slain top brass in 12-day war with Israel

(Web Desk) – Iran held a state funeral on Saturday for approximately 60 individuals, including top military commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed during its 12-day conflict with Israel. The ceremony followed a strong rebuke from Tehran’s foreign minister over former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling them “unacceptable.”

The funeral commenced at 8:00 am local time (0430 GMT) at Enghelab Square in Tehran, attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials. Photographs from the event showed flag-draped coffins adorned with portraits of the deceased commanders in military uniforms.

After the initial gathering, a procession was scheduled to move toward Azadi Square, around 11 kilometers away. Mohsen Mahmoudi, who heads Tehran’s Islamic Development Coordination Council, described the day as "historic for Islamic Iran and the revolution."

Among those honored was Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s second-highest-ranking military officer after the Supreme Leader. He was buried alongside his wife and daughter, a journalist, all of whom died in an Israeli airstrike. Another prominent figure, nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, will be buried with his wife. Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, who died on the conflict’s first day, is also being laid to rest.

The funeral ceremony will also pay tribute to over 30 other senior commanders. Notably, four children are among the 60 individuals being buried.

Iran claims that over 600 people mainly civilians were killed in Israeli attacks on its territory. In contrast, Israel reports 28 deaths and significant property damage due to Iranian retaliatory strikes.

