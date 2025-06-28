Doctors' aid group slams US-backed Gaza relief scheme over deadly roll-out

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders insisted its teams in Gaza were seeing patients daily.

GENEVA (AFP) – Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday branded a controversial Israel- and US-backed food distribution effort in Gaza as "slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid", calling for it to be ended.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which began operating last month and has largely replaced established humanitarian organisations, "is degrading Palestinians by design, forcing them to choose between starvation or risking their lives for minimal supplies", MSF said in a statement.

Starting in March, Israel blocked deliveries of food and other crucial supplies into Gaza for more than two months, leading to warnings of famine across a territory widely flattened by Israeli bombing since the massive October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Israel began allowing food supplies to trickle in at the end of May, using GHF -- backed by armed US contractors, with Israeli troops on the perimeter -- to run operations.

The UN and major aid groups have refused to work with it, saying it serves Israeli military goals and violates basic humanitarian principles.

Washington meanwhile announced this week that it would provide $30 million in direct funding to the GHF, even as it has slashed practically all of its traditional foreign aid support.

OVER 500 KILLED

The organisation has been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on people desperate to get food.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Friday that in the past two weeks 500 people have been killed "at non-UN militarised food-distribution sites".

MSF said that "with over 500 people killed and nearly 4,000 wounded while seeking food, this scheme is slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid and must be immediately dismantled".

GHF has denied that fatal shootings have occurred in the immediate vicinity of its aid points.

And Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected an Israeli media report that military commanders have ordered soldiers to fire at Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza.

But MSF insisted its teams in Gaza were seeing patients daily "who have been killed or wounded trying to get food" at one of GHF's four distribution sites, pointing to "a stark increase in the number of patients with gunshot wounds".

Aitor Zabalgogeazkoa, MSF's emergency coordinator in Gaza, said the four sites were all under the full control of Israeli forces, surrounded by watch points and barbed wire.

"If people arrive early and approach the checkpoints, they get shot. If they arrive on time but there is an overflow and they jump over the mounds and the wires, they get shot," he said in the statement.

"If they arrive late, they shouldn't be there because it is an 'evacuated zone' -- they get shot."

'HUNGER STALKS EVERYONE'

MSF also warned that the way GHF distributes food aid supplies "forces thousands of Palestinians, who have been starved by an over 100 day-long Israeli siege, to walk long distances to reach the four distribution sites and fight for scraps of food supplies".

"These sites hinder women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities from accessing aid, and people are killed and wounded in the chaotic process," it said.

MSF urged "the Israeli authorities and their allies to lift the siege on food, fuel, medical and humanitarian supplies and to revert to the pre-existing principled humanitarian system coordinated by the UN".

The United Nations this week condemned what it said appeared to be Israel's "weaponisation of food" in Gaza -- a war crime.

