How do Trump voters feel about their finances now?

World World How do Trump voters feel about their finances now?

How do Trump voters feel about their finances now?

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 23:27:03 PKT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - This was originally published in the On The Money newsletter, where we share U.S. personal finance tips and insights every other week. Sign up here to receive it for free.

This week Reuters rolled out a new series tracking the pulse of Americans who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump. Our coverage delves into how they feel about the president's first 100 days in office and what is impacting their lives – and wallets – now.

Not surprisingly, tariffs are the most common policy cited by Trump voters we are following across the country. They see the effect of tariffs in the workplace and on their investments, especially 401(k) retirement plans. Many still back Trump but not on everything.

Reuters will be periodically interviewing many of these same voters between now and the 2026 midterm elections to gauge their sentiments.

As always, I would love to hear from you. Let me know how the Trump administration’s policies are impacting you financially. Write to me at the email address at the bottom of this article.

TRUMP BUDGET PLAN WILL SHIFT WEALTH FROM YOUNG TO OLD, EXPERTS SAY

Trump's sweeping tax-cut legislation would effectively transfer wealth from younger Americans to older generations, experts say.

Though Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” contains tax breaks for parents, newborns, private-school students and other younger Americans, those benefits will be outweighed by the trillions of dollars it would add to the $36.2 trillion national debt, according to nonpartisan sources.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model found that a 40-year-old earning close to the median income would effectively lose $7,500 over the course of a lifetime if the bill became law. A 70-year-old with the same income, by contrast, would end up $17,500 richer.