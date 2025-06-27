EU leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, discussion on critical Israel report

The EU said there were indications that Israel had breached its human rights obligations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Leaders from the European Union's 27 member countries called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and said discussions would continue on a report on Israel's compliance with the terms of an agreement with the bloc.

"The European Council calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, leading to a permanent end to hostilities," the leaders said in written conclusions after a discussion on the Middle East in Brussels.

The EU's diplomatic service said last week there were indications that Israel had breached its human rights obligations under the terms of a pact governing its ties with the bloc.

"The European Council takes note of the report on Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and invites the Council to continue discussions on a follow-up, as appropriate, in July 2025, taking into account the evolution of the situation on the ground," the leaders wrote.