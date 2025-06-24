Iran pledges further retaliation against US after Qatar attack

We absolutely do not accept anyone’s aggression

(Web Desk) - Iran will continue its retaliation in response to the United States’ attacks, a senior Iranian official has told Reuters.

He said Iran has the necessary rationality to begin diplomacy after punishing the aggressor, adding if the US seeks negotiations, Israeli and US attacks must stop.

Following Iran’s’s retaliatory attack on the US’s al Udeid air base in Qatar, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei has said on X: We have not attacked anyone, and we absolutely do not accept anyone’s aggression, nor will we submit to anyone’s aggression; this is the logic of the Iranian nation.

The national security committee of Iran’s parliament approved the general outline of a bill meant to fully suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting, citing committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei.

