Qatar closes airspace amid Iran missile attack

Qatar closes airspace amid Iran missile attack

Qatar hosts the largest US base in the Middle East

Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 23:35:45 PKT

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar said on Monday it had shut down its airspace temporarily, hours after US and British authorities contacted their citizens there recommending that they shelter in place until further notice.

Earlier, explosions were heard over Qatar's capital Doha after Iran fired missiles on the US-run Al Udeid air base in the Gulf state.

The operation named “Annunciation of victory” and it involved launching missiles in US bases in Iraq and Qatar, Iran said.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops.

The messages from Britain and the US embassy in Qatar said their recommendations were made "out of an abundance of caution" and offered no further information.

Qatar's foreign minister said on X that its airspace would be closed as part of measures taken amid developments in the region, without going into further detail.

Earlier, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari had released a statement saying the security situation there remained stable.

Many Qatar residents were confused by what they said appeared to be mixed messaging from Qatari and US embassy officials.

The Qatar campuses of American universities in Qatar sent messages to staff and students after the embassy announcement.

Texas A&M University said an evacuation of its building had been ordered, Northwestern University asked people to go home and Georgetown University said people could go home if they wished.

The American School, which is not in session, closed its campus and cancelled summer camps until further notice.