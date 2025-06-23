Under-fire Thai government to push ahead with cabinet reshuffle

The coalition's stability will be tested in parliament, which reconvenes next week

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's government said on Monday it would complete a cabinet reshuffle this week and promised a "new way of working", as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra battles to stay in power after drawing sharp criticism of her handling of a border row with Cambodia.

Tensions remained high between the two Southeast Asian countries, with Cambodia suspending all Thai fuel and gas imports and Thailand threatening to cut off internet connectivity and some electricity supplies to its neighbour.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai sought to project unity after the second largest party in the government quit last week, leaving the ruling coalition with only a slim parliamentary majority.

"I'm 100% confident that we will move ahead strongly after the cabinet reshuffle is completed this week," he told reporters. "You will see a new way of working that's different from before."

Paetongtarn, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition government, has been under fire since a phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen on the long-festering border dispute became public last Wednesday.

Paetongtarn appeared to kowtow before Hun Sen and denigrated a senior Thai military commander in the audio, which was released in full by Hun Sen after the initial leak of a clip.

Hours after the audio became public, the second-largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party, withdrew from the coalition.

Paetongtarn, the 38-year-old daughter of divisive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, appeared to take a tougher line against Cambodia on Monday, linking it to a proliferation of illegal online scam centres in the region.

"Thailand will increase scrutiny over border crossings across seven provinces," she said, adding that Thailand would stop cross-border supplies of essentials, including electricity, to areas where illicit operations are taking place.

"We will cease exports of goods that support illicit activity," she said.

Cambodian government spokesperson Pen Bona denied Cambodian authorities are involved in scam centres.

"They just blame Cambodia without any base. We have cracked down on scams and this is international cross border issue that countries as victims must cooperate to get rid of scams,” he said.

PROTEST PLANNED

Pheu Thai has managed so far to hold the remainder of its coalition together, with the cabinet reshuffle meant to redistribute ministerial positions previously held by Bhumjaithai.

The coalition's stability will be tested in parliament, which reconvenes next week, and on the streets as anti-government groups plan on Saturday to start a protest calling for the prime minister's resignation.

Paetongtarn also faces scrutiny from the judiciary after a group of senators seeking her removal petitioned the Constitutional Court and an anti-graft body to investigate her conduct over the leaked phone call.

"The government cannot take anything for granted," said Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political science professor at Ubon Ratchathani University. "There's more instability ahead."

At the root of the crisis is a historic border dispute with Cambodia, which has previously led to violent clashes, including the death of a Cambodian soldier during a skirmish last month. Parts of the 820-km (510-mile) frontier are undemarcated and claimed by both nations.

Partly banking on strong ties between the Shinawatra family and Hun Sen, the government initially pushed for a diplomatic solution to the flare-up, even as Cambodia moved to petition the International Court of Justice to resolve the matter.

Hun Manet, Cambodia's prime minister and Hun Sen's son, said on Sunday his administration would stop all fuel and gas imports from Thailand, following an earlier move to stall the entry of some Thai agricultural produce.

Cambodia was Thailand's 11th largest export market last year, with $10.4 billion in bilateral trade between the neighbours, dominated by precious stones, jewellery and fuels, according to Thai government data.

More than half a million Cambodian workers are employed in Thailand, according to the Thai Labour Ministry.