Israelis who lost their homes in Iranian missile strike hope 'war will end'

Keren Morag had lost her home in strike, but said “The most important thing is that the war ends"

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Residents of a Tel Aviv apartment building destroyed in an Iranian missile strike returned to the rubble on Monday, trying to salvage belongings and gather information from officials on what is to come.

The missile, which hit directly outside the building on Sunday reduced the structure to debris.

Rescue workers, residents and volunteers were on site, carrying away what they could retrieve, guided by military personnel due to safety concerns.

Ilana Ben Ari described the emotional shock of losing her home, while 68-year-old artist Osnat Steinberger said her entire life’s work had been destroyed. “Everything is gone,” she said.

Keren Morag, a high-tech worker, had lost her home in the strike, but said “The most important thing is that this bloody war ends.”

The residents urged Iran to pursue dialogue over violence, calling for an end to missile attacks and a diplomatic path forward to prevent further devastation.