'You can pay more tax': activists display anti-Bezos banner in Venice ahead of wedding

VENICE (Reuters) – Activists unfurled a banner on Venice's central San Marco Square on Monday, calling on billionaire Jeff Bezos, who is holding his wedding in the city, to pay more tax.

"If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax," read the banner, with a photograph of Bezos laughing. Police flocked to the area as soon as the banner was revealed on the square and checked the IDs of activists. They took away the banner after the activists, from Greenpeace and Everyone Hates Elon, packed it up, some 30 minutes later.

Simona Abbate, a campaigner for Greenpeace, said Bezos and other ultra-rich people need to pay more taxes to provide support for areas such as healthcare and climate change. "We think that one big billionaire can't rent a city for his pleasure. We think that the people (should) have the same power, the same (rights)," she said.

Tourists visiting the Lagoon City also gathered to watch the protest. "If you can afford to shut down the city for a wedding... You can pay more taxes, and yes, you can help out people in the world that need it," said Crystal Yoder, an American tourist.