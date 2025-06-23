Death toll in Damascus church attack rises to 25, says health ministry

It was the first suicide bombing in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled in December

DUBAI (Reuters) – The death toll from a suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus on Sunday has risen to 25, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Monday citing the country's health ministry.

It was the first suicide bombing in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led rebel insurgency in December.