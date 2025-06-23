Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Mon, 23 Jun 2025 14:03:48 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) - A parliamentary bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog is under consideration, Ruhollah Motefakerzadeh, a member of parliament's presidium said on Monday according to state media.

Iranian media also reported Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf saying: "We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behaviour of this international organisation."

Qalibaf added Tehran was not looking to develop nuclear weapons.

"The world clearly saw that the Atomic Energy Agency has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has become a political tool," he added.