UNSC meets on Iran as Russia, China and Pakistan push for ceasefire

World World UNSC meets on Iran as Russia, China and Pakistan push for ceasefire

"Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved by the use of force," said China's UN Ambassador Fu

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 09:44:06 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The UN Security Council met on Sunday to discuss US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.

"The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Sunday. "We must act – immediately and decisively – to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iran nuclear programme."

The world awaited Iran's response on Sunday after President Donald Trump said the US had "obliterated" Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

Russia and China condemned the US strikes.

"Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved by the use of force," said China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong. "Diplomatic means to address the Iranian nuclear issue haven't been exhausted, and there's still hope for a peaceful solution."

But acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the council the time had come for Washington to act decisively, urging the Security Council to call upon Iran to end its effort to eradicate Israel and terminate its drive for nuclear weapons.

"Iran long obfuscated its nuclear weapons program and stonewalled our good-faith efforts in recent negotiations," she said. "The Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia recalled former US Secretary of State Colin Powell making the case at the UN Security Council in 2003 that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein constituted an imminent danger to the world because of the country's stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons.

"Again we're being asked to believe the US's fairy tales, to once again inflict suffering on millions of people living in the Middle East. This cements our conviction that history has taught our US colleagues nothing," he said.

COST OF INACTION 'CATASTROPHIC'

Iran requested the UN Security Council meeting on Sunday.

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused Israel and the US of destroying diplomacy, said all US allegations are unfounded and that the nuclear non-proliferation treaty "has been manipulated into a political weapon."

"Instead of guaranteeing parties' legitimate rights to peaceful nuclear energy, it has been exploited as a pretext for aggression and unlawful action that jeopardize the supreme interests of my country," Iravani told the council.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon praised the US for taking action against Iran, saying: "This is what the last line of defense looks like when every other line has failed." He accused Iran of using negotiations over its nuclear programme as camouflage to buy time to build missiles and enrich uranium.

"The cost of inaction would have been catastrophic. A nuclear Iran would have been a death sentence just as much for you as it would have been for us," he told the council.

It was not immediately clear when the council could vote on the draft resolution. Russia, China and Pakistan have asked council members to share their comments by Monday evening. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China to pass.

The US is likely to oppose the draft resolution, seen by Reuters, which also condemns attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and facilities. The text does not name the United States or Israel.

"Military action alone cannot bring a durable solution to concerns about Iran's nuclear programme," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council. "We urge Iran now to show restraint, and we urge all parties to return to the negotiating table and find a diplomatic solution which stops further escalation and brings this crisis to an end."

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said that while craters were visible at Iran's enrichment site buried into a mountain at Fordow, "no one – including the IAEA – is in a position to assess the underground damage."

Grossi told the Security Council that entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit at Iran's sprawling Isfahan nuclear complex, while the fuel enrichment plant at Natanz has been struck again.

"Iran has informed the IAEA there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites," said Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency.

RUSSIA, CHINA AND PAKISTAN PROPOSE RESOLUTION



Russia, China and Pakistan proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, ahead of an emergency UNSC session, Reuters reports.

It is not immediately clear when it can be put to a vote.

The three countries circulated the draft text, said diplomats, and asked members to share their comments by Monday evening.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, France, Britain, Russia or China to pass.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament voted to approve the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz after the US attacked Iran’s nuclear sites, state media reported Sunday.

The decision still requires approval from the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council. Around one-fifth of the world’s total oil and gas consumption transits through the strait.

‼️ Major General Kowsari, member of the National Security Commission of the Parliament: The Parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed, but the final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council. pic.twitter.com/sWd0rsOBsA — Press TV Breaking (@PTVBreaking1) June 22, 2025

ISRAELI ARMY CLAIMS IT STRUCK MISSILE LAUNCHER IN TEHRAN

The Israeli army says it has completed another wave of air strikes in western Iran and Tehran, including a strike on a surface-to-air missile launcher in the heart of the Iranian capital.

It said in a statement that around 20 jets carried out the operation using over 30 munitions.

It claimed the strikes targeted missile storage and launch infrastructure, satellite facilities, and military radar sites used for aerial surveillance in the provinces of Kermanshah and Hamadan.

IAEA CHIEF: NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY MAY COLLAPSE UNDER CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says the NPT is at stake following US strikes. He added that:

--The global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is at stake and may collapse under current circumstances.

--At the moment, no one, including the IAEA, can assess the underground damage at Fordow.

--We must act immediately and decisively to stop the fighting and return to serious and sustainable negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

--I again call for maximum restraint, as military escalation threatens lives and delays a diplomatic solution.

--Iran has informed us that there has been no increase in radiation levels at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

--Our inspectors are in Iran and their work requires a cessation of hostilities.

‘MIGA’: TRUMP APPEARS TO CALL FOR REGIME CHANGE IN IRAN

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said “it’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

“MIGA!!!” he added, appearing to refer to Make Iran Great Again, a play on his Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan.

The post signifies a shift for the Trump administration, with the White House repeatedly claiming that the US is not seeking to overthrow Iran’s government.



MAERSK CONTINUES TO SAIL THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Maersk vessels continue to sail through the Strait of Hormuz following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities overnight, though the company is ready to re-evaluate this based on available information, Reuters reports quoting a statement from the company.

“We will continuously monitor the security risk to our specific vessels in the region and are ready to take operational actions as needed,” the Danish shipping company said.

ISRAEL SAYS STRUCK ‘DOZENS’ OF SITES IN IRAN

The Israeli military has said its fighter jets have struck “dozens” of targets across Iran, including a long-range missile site in Yazd in the centre of the country for the first time, AFP reports.

A statement said that “approximately 30 IAF (air force) fighter jets struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran”, including “the ‘Imam Hussein’ Strategic Missile Command Centre in the Yazd area, where long-range Khorramshahr missiles were stored”.

The statement also confirmed strikes on missile launchers in Bushehr province, where a “massive explosion” has been reported by Iranian media, as well as in Ahvaz in the southwest and central Isfahan.

כ-30 מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מוקדם יותר היום (א') באמצעות יותר מ-60 חימושים, עשרות מטרות צבאיות ברחבי איראן בהכוונה מודיעינית של אגף המודיעין.



במסגרת גל התקיפות, מטוסי קרב תקפו לראשונה את מפקדת הטילים האסטרטגיים ״אימאם חוסיין" במרחב יזד, בה אוחסנו טילים ארוכי טווח מסוג… pic.twitter.com/fbwSyaWASD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 22, 2025

OIC DECRIES ISRAELI ‘AGGRESSION’ AGAINST IRAN

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it would set up a ministerial contact group to establish regular contact with international and regional parties to support de-escalation efforts and “stop the aggression against Iran”.

In a joint declaration following a meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Istanbul, the 57-member group condemned “the aggression of Israel” against Iran, stressing “the urgent need to stop Israeli attacks and their great concern regarding this dangerous escalation”.

It also urged the international community to take “deterrent measures to stop this aggression and make Israel accountable for crimes committed”.

Separately, the OIC said in a statement it is “deeply concerned” over the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, saying it considers this a “dangerous escalation that could further heighten tensions and threaten peace, security, and stability in the region”.





US STRIKES ON IRAN 'NOT ABOUT REGIME CHANGE', SAYS PENTAGON CHIEF

The United States has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, claiming significant damage to its nuclear infrastructure.

The US military strikes on three sites believed to be connected to Iran’s nuclear programme were “not about regime change”, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday.

Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing that the US attacks had “devastated” what he alleged were the Islamic Republic’s “nuclear ambitions”.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes were the result of months of careful planning and warned Iran against any retaliation, promising a response “far greater than what was witnessed tonight.”

Hegseth emphasized that the operation, though powerful, avoided targeting Iranian troops or civilians. “This was a calculated mission to cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions,” he said.

General Dan Cane, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, detailed the scale of the attack, stating that over 125 US military aircraft participated in the mission.

The assault, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved B-2 stealth bombers that flew 18 hours from US soil, supported by submarine-launched missiles and complex decoy maneuvers.

“There were no indications of Iranian defenses responding,” Cane noted. “Their fighters remained grounded, and missile systems appeared blind to our presence.”

The Pentagon confirmed the strike was executed across multiple military domains with precision, using high-speed suppression fire to ensure B-2s reached their targets unharmed.

As tensions soar, Secretary Hegseth issued a stern warning to Tehran: “Any counterstrike will be met with overwhelming force.”

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: US WANTS TO PURSUE DIPLOMATIC PROCESS WITH IRAN

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Trump now hopes to pursue a diplomatic solution.

"We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it's already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program," Vance said, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker."

"We want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here," he added.





DIPLOMACY NOT AN OPTION AFTER US STRIKES: ARAQCHI

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly condemned the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, declaring them a violation of international law and a crossing of Iran's "final red line."

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Araqchi said that Iran reserves the right to retaliate in self-defence and warned that the US will be held responsible for the consequences.

He criticised Washington for launching attacks during ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying, “Diplomacy should always remain open, but the US chose aggression in the middle of talks.”

Araqchi called on the international community to prevent further escalation, urging the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session.

Araqchi announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, calling Russia a “trusted friend” and requesting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate the U.S. attacks.

He accused President Trump of betraying both Iran and the American people by launching the strike and said the assault on peaceful nuclear sites was "unforgivable." Araqchi also condemned Israel’s role, describing it as a genocidal regime with malicious intent.

Iran, he emphasized, would not compromise on its sovereignty, national interests, or independence, and retains all options to respond. “It is clear now,” he said, “that the U.S. and Israel only understand the language of force.”

Araqchi further stated that Iran is still assessing the damage caused by the strikes and demanded that the United Nations and the IAEA hold the US accountable for its "criminal act."

IRAN LAUNCHES MAJOR MISSILE BARRAGE ON ISRAEL IN RETALIATION

Iran has launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel early Sunday morning in retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, leaving several people injured and causing widespread damage.

According to Arab media, air raid sirens sounded across Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa, prompting the activation of the country’s air defense systems. Explosions were reportedly heard in multiple Israeli cities, and Iranian missiles were confirmed to have struck various locations in Haifa.

Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes in response to U.S. attacks on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. The IRGC stated that 14 strategic Israeli targets were hit in Tel Aviv and Haifa, including military software offices, power plants, an airbase, the Israeli Cyber Command, and the headquarters of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

GULF STATES ON HIGH ALERT

Gulf states, home to multiple U.S. military bases, were on high alert on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, was on a high-security alert after the U.S. strikes, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, urged drivers to avoid main roads.

Kuwait, another key oil exporter in the region, said its defence council would remain in permanent session, according to the state news agency on Sunday, and set up shelters in a ministries complex.

There are U.S. bases in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as in neighboring Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



IRAN VOWS TO RESIST US ATTACKS WITH ‘ALL FORCE’

Iran’s foreign ministry has issued a statement slamming the US’ latest strikes on its nuclear facilities as a “grave and unprecedented violation” of international law and saying it has the right to resist such “aggression”.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of #Iran concerning the #UnitedStates military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities



بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the… pic.twitter.com/GhSjSTtzx2 — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) June 22, 2025

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States’ criminal aggression,” according to a post on X.

The foreign ministry noted that as a founding member of the UN, Iran calls on the organisation and its member states to “fulfill their responsibilities in the face of the United States’ blatant unlawful unilateral acts against Iran.”

“Silence in the face of such blatant aggression would plunge the world into an unprecedented level of danger and chaos,” the statement added.

RUSSIA STRONGLY CONDEMNS US ATTACKS ON IRAN, FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS

Russia's foreign ministry said Russia strongly condemned U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"We call for an end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track," it said.



EU CHIEF SAYS NEGOTIATING TABLE ONLY PLACE TO END MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the negotiating table was the only place to end the crisis in the Middle East, while adding that Iran must under no circumstances acquire nuclear weapons.

“Iran must never acquire the bomb,” von der Leyen wrote in a post on X.

“With tensions in the Middle East at a new peak, stability must be the priority. And respect for international law is critical,” she said.

“Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis,” she added.

Iran must never acquire the bomb.



With tensions in the Middle East at a new peak, stability must be the priority.



And respect for international law is critical.



Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution.



The negotiating table is the only place to… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 22, 2025

SAUDI ARABIA EXPRESSES CONCERN AFTER US ATTACKS ON IRAN NUCLEAR SITES

Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its "great concern" following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on X.

The kingdom called on the international community to boost efforts in such 'highly sensitive circumstances' to reach a political solution to end the crisis.

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/UETTccSNgc — Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) June 22, 2025

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS US ATTACKS ON IRAN

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Iran has the right to self-defence under the UN Charter. It expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and violence, urging that the protection of civilian lives and property must be ensured.

The spokesperson emphasized that escalating conflict could have serious regional and global repercussions.

PR No.1️⃣8️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Pakistan Condemns the US Attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



⬇️https://t.co/2qpo27WzVQ pic.twitter.com/ugtFomQ5HO — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 22, 2025

TURKIYE SAYS US STRIKES ON IRAN RAISE RISK OF WIDER CONFLICT, INSTABILITY

US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have raised the risk of the regional conflict spreading globally, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, adding that Ankara was deeply concerned about possible repercussions following the attacks.

In a statement, the ministry said that a spread of the conflict into a wider global war must not be allowed, calling on all parties to act with responsibility and end attacks immediately.

It said only negotiations could resolve the nuclear dispute between Tehran and Washington.

QATAR WARNS OF ‘CATASTROPHIC CONSEQUENCES’ AFTER US STRIKES ON IRAN

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, has said it fears serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, AFP reports.

The foreign ministry “warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels”, a statement said.

“It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation.”

بيان | دولة قطر تأسف للتدهور الذي بلغته الأمور بقصف المنشآت النووية الإيرانية#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/rzJ2NTLV0j — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) June 22, 2025

IAEA CALLS EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he was calling an emergency meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors after the United States said it carried out military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Reuters reports.

“In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors for tomorrow,” IAEA chief Grossi said on X.

In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow. — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 22, 2025



IRAN SAYS NO RADIATION OUTSIDE THE DAMAGED FACILITIES

The head of Iran’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority Mohammadreza Kardan told state media: “Plans were made in advance, and measures had been taken to protect the safety and health of our people."

"Despite this morning’s attacks on nuclear facilities, no radiation contamination or radiation was observed outside these facilities as a result of our pre-planned measures. People can continue their normal lives in the areas around these sites without any worries.”

BAHRAIN, KUWAIT PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE IRAN CONFLICT SPREAD

Bahrain and Kuwait, home to U.S. bases, made preparations on Sunday for the possibility the Iran conflict might spread to their territory.

Bahrain urged drivers to avoid main roads and Kuwait establishing shelters in a ministries complex after U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

In light of recent developments in the regional security situation, we urge citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary, to maintain public safety and to allow the relevant authorities to use the roads efficiently. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) June 22, 2025

Tehran had previously warned if it was attacked by the United States, it could target American assets in the region, including U.S. military bases.

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and there are several U.S. bases in Kuwait.