IAEA reports no rise in radiation after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Updated On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 14:10:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said it had not observed any rise in off-site radiation levels following the recent United States strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

In a brief statement shared on social media, the UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed that radiation levels outside the targeted sites remained within normal limits.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow – the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” the statement read.

The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further assessments as more information becomes available.

The remarks come after US President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities in response to what Washington termed “serious threats emanating from Tehran’s nuclear programme.”

While Iranian officials have downplayed the extent of the damage and insisted their facilities remain secure, the international community has expressed concern over the potential environmental and safety implications of strikes on active nuclear infrastructure.

Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan are among Iran’s most prominent nuclear sites and have long been central to international negotiations and disputes regarding Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

So far, neither the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization nor the IAEA has confirmed any breaches or radiological incidents inside the affected facilities, though investigations are ongoing.