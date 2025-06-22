Iran says it reserves all options on response to 'outrageous' US strikes

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran reserves all options to defend itself after US strikes on its nuclear facilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday on X, saying the attacks were "outrageous and will have everlasting consequences".

The United States attacked Iran early on Sunday, joining Israel’s war aimed at destroying its nuclear programme.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran confirmed that attacks took place on its Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz sites.

Araghchi had on Friday condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic as a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts with the US.