Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 18:33:10 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian troops have captured the small settlement of Zaporizhzhya in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Saturday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

The small village of Zaporizhzhya, which had a pre-war population of about 200 people, is located near the strategic city of Pokrovsk, where some of the fiercest battles of the war have been fought over the past several months. Pokrovsk is a crucial transport hub in the east of Ukraine.

The village is distinct from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional centre and large industrial hub located some 160 kilometers (90 miles) to the southeast.