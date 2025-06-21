Israel and Iran exchange attacks amid stalled European diplomatic efforts

World World Israel and Iran exchange attacks amid stalled European diplomatic efforts

Weeklong Israeli strikes have killed at least 657 people in Iran and wounded 2,037 others

Topline The Israeli military reported that 25 fighter jets carried out air raids on Friday morning

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that a plane carrying 330 Chinese nationals evacuated from Iran landed in Beijing

Arab foreign ministers meet in Istanbul

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 09:06:46 PKT

(Web Desk) – A week into the ongoing conflict, Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes on Friday, while new diplomatic efforts led by European nations took place in Geneva. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in lengthy discussions with the EU’s chief diplomat and foreign ministers from the UK, France, and Germany.

Following the meeting, Britain’s Foreign Secretary said there was a strong desire to keep dialogue and negotiations with Iran ongoing. However, the European officials shared minimal information and did not take questions from the press.

Earlier on Friday, large crowds gathered in Tehran to protest against Israel’s continued airstrikes. One hardliner told the Associated Press, “How can we negotiate with a side that violates agreements?”

The Israeli military reported that 25 fighter jets carried out air raids Friday morning on what it described as missile storage and launch sites in western Iran. In response, Iranian missile attacks on the Israeli city of Haifa left at least 19 people injured.

According to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists, the weeklong Israeli strikes have killed at least 657 people in Iran and wounded 2,037 others.

Latest developments:

Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that a plane carrying 330 Chinese nationals evacuated from Iran landed in Beijing on Friday night after departing from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. China’s foreign ministry stated that around 2,000 citizens have been evacuated from Iran, and about 400 more were moved out of Israel, according to China's ambassador to Israel.

Arab foreign ministers meet in Istanbul

At Iraq’s request, Arab foreign ministers held emergency talks in Istanbul to assess the regional fallout of the Iran-Israel conflict, ahead of an upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that the threat extends beyond Iran and could destabilize the entire region. He urged direct engagement with European countries and the U.S. He also cautioned that escalating conflict could lead to attacks on regional energy infrastructure and possibly shut down the Strait of Hormuz, jeopardizing up to five million barrels of daily oil supply.

Trump comments on Iran and Iraq War

Former President Donald Trump downplayed any connection between his past opposition to the Iraq War and his current approach to Iran, stating that he never believed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Referring to the current nuclear landscape, he said it's vastly more advanced than during the Iraq War era. He criticized Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for claiming that Iran hadn’t decided to pursue nuclear weapons, and expressed skepticism about Iran's claim of needing nuclear energy for civilian purposes, noting Iran's massive oil reserves.

Americans seek evacuation guidance

Over 25,000 U.S. citizens have contacted the State Department seeking help or information about leaving Israel, the West Bank, or Iran. Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said they are asking for guidance and support but didn’t specify which region most of the inquiries came from. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is preparing possible evacuation options, including flights and ships, but so far only one flight carrying nonessential embassy personnel and family members has taken place. There are about 700,000 Americans in Israel, mostly dual citizens, and several thousand believed to be in Iran.

Hopes for continued diplomacy with Iran

After hours of discussions in Geneva with Iran’s Abbas Araghchi, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that the Europeans are committed to continuing negotiations. He reiterated that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the discussions as "very serious," though the diplomats offered little detail and declined to answer questions.

Read more: Israel warns of prolonged war against Iran